CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Victim’s Father Attacks Convicted Cleveland Serial Killer Minutes After Sentencing [[Video]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The father of an 18-year-old Cleveland teenager who was killed by Michael Madison lunged at the convicted serial killer shortly after a judge sentenced him to death Thursday.

Cleveland Courtroom Drama

Source: Video Screen Capture / NewsOne.com

Van Terry, addressing the judge and the courtroom, stood up just moments after the sentence was handed down. Madison was convicted of killing Terry’s daughter, Shirellda Terry, in July 2013. He was also convicted of killing two other women: 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley and 38-year-old Angela Deskins, and stuffing their bodies into trash bags near his apartment, the New York Daily News reports:

“How are you doing, your honor, my name is Van Terry, father of Shirellda Terry,” he said at a podium in the Cleveland courtroom in a video of the hearing published by the newspaper. “Right now, I guess we’re supposed to, in our hearts, forgive this clown.”

Terry started, “He touched our families, taking my town …” and trailed off before leaning on his elbow and staring at Madison for a few seconds. Family members told WJW-TV Madison was smiling and taunting his three victims’ loved ones during the hearing.

Terry pushed the podium away and threw himself at Madison, getting bear-hugged by a courtroom bailiff in the process. Several bailiffs subdued Terry as audience members cried out “No! No! No!” and “Oh my God!” 

Officers separated the two, escorting Terry from the courtroom.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court said officials were aware of the incident, but could not comment pending an investigation, the News reports.

Source: NewsOne.com

MORE

ALSO: Former Inmate Mentoring Detroit Students, Says Schools Are In Worse Shape Than Prison & Clinton Proposes Significant Spending To End School-To-Prison Pipeline

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

26 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

East Cleveland , Michael Madison , Serial Killer , Van Terry

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close