Victim’s Father Attacks Convicted Cleveland Serial Killer Minutes After Sentencing [[Video]]

The father of an 18-year-old Cleveland teenager who was killed by Michael Madison lunged at the convicted serial killer shortly after a judge sentenced him to death Thursday.

Van Terry, addressing the judge and the courtroom, stood up just moments after the sentence was handed down. Madison was convicted of killing Terry’s daughter, Shirellda Terry, in July 2013. He was also convicted of killing two other women: 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley and 38-year-old Angela Deskins, and stuffing their bodies into trash bags near his apartment, the New York Daily News reports:

“How are you doing, your honor, my name is Van Terry, father of Shirellda Terry,” he said at a podium in the Cleveland courtroom in a video of the hearing published by the newspaper. “Right now, I guess we’re supposed to, in our hearts, forgive this clown.”

Terry started, “He touched our families, taking my town …” and trailed off before leaning on his elbow and staring at Madison for a few seconds. Family members told WJW-TV Madison was smiling and taunting his three victims’ loved ones during the hearing.

Terry pushed the podium away and threw himself at Madison, getting bear-hugged by a courtroom bailiff in the process. Several bailiffs subdued Terry as audience members cried out “No! No! No!” and “Oh my God!”

Officers separated the two, escorting Terry from the courtroom.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court said officials were aware of the incident, but could not comment pending an investigation, the News reports.

