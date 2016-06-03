Tyler Perry’s Thoughts On George Zimmerman Selling The Gun He Used To Kill Trayvon Martin [[VIDEO]]

During an interview with Tyler Perry about his new role in the Ninja Turtles sequel, the famed filmmaker/actor his mind about self-proclaimed vigilante George Zimmerman selling the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin for $138,000.

“I don’t understand people that are that low, I don’t get it, I can’t even think that low… “I think it would take someone who could do that and profit from it to think that. What I do know is this, every bit of darkness that he puts out is going to find its way back into his life.”

Source: GlobalGrind.com

