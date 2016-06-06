CLOSE
SEE: Last Known Pics of Muhammad Ali Two Months before His Death

According to Black Christian News, these are the last official portraits of Muhammad Ali.

Proud to the end, the boxing legend, 74, stares defiantly into the camera lens just two months ago.

Zenon Texeira, the photographer who snapped him said: “It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to photograph one of the biggest icons this planet has ever seen. I felt his aura.”

