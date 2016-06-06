SEE: Last Known Pics of Muhammad Ali Two Months before His Death

According to Black Christian News, these are the last official portraits of Muhammad Ali.

Proud to the end, the boxing legend, 74, stares defiantly into the camera lens just two months ago.

Zenon Texeira, the photographer who snapped him said: “It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to photograph one of the biggest icons this planet has ever seen. I felt his aura.”

MORE HERE

ALSO: Muhammad Ali’s Heart Wouldn’t Stop Beating After His Organs Failed & The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes

20 photos

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!