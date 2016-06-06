Kirk Franklin’s Powerful Moment in Jacksonville: [[WATCH]] The Entire Building In Tears Before The Lord

The second leg of Kirk Franklin’s “20-Years in One Night” tour made an emotional stop in Jacksonville Florida where Josiah Martin (AKA, as JoJo Martin in the music industry) attended. JoJo, 31… who has been waiting for a kidney match for over three years… got a hold of the mic while Kirk was performing “Intercession,” and God’s presence is felt through the video.

