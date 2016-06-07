Hey Teens! Disrespect Your Parents In The Ride THEY Bought You & This Could Happen [[VIDEO]]

Fed up with his son smoking weed and “acting all thug,” a Florida dad sold the teen’s SUV on Craigslist and is getting support from all over the United States. (via: Mashable.com – Ryan Creamer)

And he agreed to take $250 off the price if the buyer lived in the area just so his son would see the vehicle every now and then to remind him “how good he had it!”

Allan Gieger Jr. told CNN he did it only with his son’s best interest at heart. CNN also noted the truck was sold within two hours of being posted.

