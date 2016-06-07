CLOSE
Parenting
HomeParenting

Hey Teens! Disrespect Your Parents In The Ride THEY Bought You & This Could Happen [[VIDEO]]

3 reads
Leave a comment

Fed up with his son smoking weed and “acting all thug,” a Florida dad sold the teen’s SUV on Craigslist and is getting support from all over the United States. (via: Mashable.com – Ryan Creamer)

And he agreed to take $250 off the price if the buyer lived in the area just so his son would see the vehicle every now and then to remind him “how good he had it!”

Allan Gieger Jr. told CNN he did it only with his son’s best interest at heart. CNN also noted the truck was sold within two hours of being posted.

ALSO: GRIFF’S Prayer For Kids Who Talk Back To Their Parents [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & What Do Today’s Parents Do Wrong? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

MORE

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
18 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Craigslist , Dad Sell SUV , parenting , Tough love

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close