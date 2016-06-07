Minnesota Governor Declares Today ‘Prince Day’ To Mark Birthday

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Tuesday to be “Prince Day” in Minnesota to mark what would have been his 58th birthday. (KISSDetroit – Fantasy Blu)

Prince died April 21 from an accidental overdose of the narcotic painkiller fentanyl. The governor’s proclamation, issued Monday, is meant to celebrate his contributions to music and the entertainment industry, and his quiet philanthropy.

The proclamation urges Minnesotans to wear purple Tuesday in honor of Prince’s legacy.

Other commemorations planned for Tuesday include a “Let’s Go Crazy” dance party at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which inducted Prince in 2004. Spike Lee hosted a huge birthday tribute to Prince in New York on Saturday.

Side Note: As a practicing Jehovah’s Witness, Prince might not have celebrated his birthday had he lived.

