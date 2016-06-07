Bishop T.D. Jakes New All-Female Group ‘Grace’

Bishop TD Jakes is creating yet another musical chapter to the Jakes Ministry. It’s an all girl group name GRACE and consist of five women, and all hand picked by Bishop Jakes. Group members include April Nevels, Candy West, DeeDee, Ruby Cavazos and Shana Saint, and each of them not only sing with the Potter’s House of Dallas choir member, but they have also individually signed with Dexterity Sounds label, Bishop Jakes record label. (via: Sheilah Belle – The Belle Report)

The group has already released a new single, “This Time” which was produced by Eric Dawkins.

Needless to say but with the powerhouse strength of Bishop Jakes and the Potters House, and safe to say, look out for Grace in the very near future.

In the meantime, look for their new single “This Time” which is currently available on iTunes.

Also: Bishop TD Jakes Talk Show Gets Renewed! & Bishop TD Jakes Reveals Greatest Dreaded Fear

Sheilah Belle is the Midday host for Radio One’s Praise 104.7 FM in Richmond, VA. and has worked in the field of broadcast news, journalism and with the press for over 25 years.

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!