Police Sought Pickup Prior To West Michigan Crash That Killed 5 Bicyclists

Police were seeking a pickup truck due to reports that it was driving erratically minutes before five adults in a group of bicyclists were struck and killed on a street in west Michigan, a prosecutor said Tuesday night. (via: The Detroit News)

Four other bicyclists suffered serious injuries early Tuesday evening in Cooper Township and were being treated at area hospitals. None of the victims was a child, as was earlier reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said during a news conference at the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. “I can’t even begin to imagine what they’re going through.”

MORE

ALSO: Kalamazoo Shooting Victim Visits Church with Tears of Joy [[VIDEO]] & The Frontline Music Project: Taking the Shame & Blame Out of Mental Illness

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!