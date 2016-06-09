108-Year-Old Man & “Grandson Of A Slave” Meets President Obama [[VIDEO]]

As the self-described “grandson of a slave” shaking hands with the President of the United States, Lester Townsend reveled in a touching moment as he came face-to-face with President Barack Obama. (newsone.com – Charise Frazier)

https://praise1027detroit.com/573149/president-obama-announces-that-june-2016-is-african-american-music-appreciation-month/

https://praise1027detroit.com/573336/obama-commutes-348-prison-sentences-the-most-of-any-president-in-recent-history/

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!