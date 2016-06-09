Released from prison, Sanford: ‘I just want to … move on with my life’

Davontae Sanford, the 23-year-old Detroit man who has served close to nine years in prison for a quadruple homicide officials now believe he did not commit, embraces his family after release from prison today. (freep.com – Paul Egan & Elisha Anderson)

Also See:

https://praise1027detroit.com/565168/cleveland-fires-six-cops-who-killed-couple-in-hail-of-137-bullets-after-chase/

https://praise1027detroit.com/567907/farrakhan-vows-foi-protection-of-beyonce-if-cops-boycott/

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!