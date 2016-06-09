CLOSE
Stanford Sexual Assault Victim Issues Statement on Her Anonymity: ‘For Now, I Am Every Woman’

The anonymous woman who was sexually assaulted by a Stanford University Swimmer has revealed why she’s chosen to keep her identity under wraps. Speaking to KTVU Fox 2 in San Francisco, the victim explained that, while anonymity protects her, it’s also a statement that she is fighting for many other women like herself. (people.com – Naja Rayne)

 

