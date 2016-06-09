CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

‘Mass’ Mobs Still Filling Pews At Detroit Catholic Churches?

0 reads
Leave a comment

I ran across this story in the Huffington Post and wondered if Detroit “Mass” Mob is still doing this around the city.

With all the fervor of a typical “flash mob,” faithful Catholics in Michigan are joining “Mass Mobs” to fill the pews at often-empty church buildings and breathe new life into the community. (via: Carol Kuruvilla – Huffington Post)

US-RELIGION-FEATURE

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

The percent of American adult Catholics who say they attend Mass every week has spiked slightly in the past 10 years, rising from 23% to 24%, according to The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate. Still, it’s a large drop from the 1960s, when an estimated 55% of Catholics attended church on any given week.

The situation saddens Catholics like Thom Mann, one of the organizers for Detroit Mass Mob.

Mann said in 2014 that, “People are upset that the churches are closing, but the simple reason is, people don’t go. When you have a church that seats 1,500 people, and there’s 100 people there or less, how are they going to keep them open?” So, the Detroit Mass Mob was formed after a seeing a similar movement pop up in New York.

Are they still at it?

Detroit 'Mass' Mob

Source: Facebook / Detroit Mass Mob

Click the picture for details or log onto: detroitmassmob.com

ALSO: Oprah Assures Bishop T.D. Jakes That Church Drama ‘Greenleaf’ Will Not Do Anything That Disrespects The Black Church & Text-to-Win tickets to America’s Night of Hope with Pastor Joel and Victoria Osteen!

Famous Black Churches
0 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Catholic Church , Detroit Catholic Churches , Detroit Mass Mob , Huffington Post

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close