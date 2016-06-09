‘Mass’ Mobs Still Filling Pews At Detroit Catholic Churches?

I ran across this story in the Huffington Post and wondered if Detroit “Mass” Mob is still doing this around the city.

With all the fervor of a typical “flash mob,” faithful Catholics in Michigan are joining “Mass Mobs” to fill the pews at often-empty church buildings and breathe new life into the community. (via: Carol Kuruvilla – Huffington Post)

The percent of American adult Catholics who say they attend Mass every week has spiked slightly in the past 10 years, rising from 23% to 24%, according to The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate. Still, it’s a large drop from the 1960s, when an estimated 55% of Catholics attended church on any given week.

The situation saddens Catholics like Thom Mann, one of the organizers for Detroit Mass Mob.

Mann said in 2014 that, “People are upset that the churches are closing, but the simple reason is, people don’t go. When you have a church that seats 1,500 people, and there’s 100 people there or less, how are they going to keep them open?” So, the Detroit Mass Mob was formed after a seeing a similar movement pop up in New York.

Are they still at it?

Click the picture for details or log onto: detroitmassmob.com

ALSO: Oprah Assures Bishop T.D. Jakes That Church Drama ‘Greenleaf’ Will Not Do Anything That Disrespects The Black Church & Text-to-Win tickets to America’s Night of Hope with Pastor Joel and Victoria Osteen!

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!