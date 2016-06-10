CLOSE
Pulse
‘Unbought & Unbossed:’ Shirley Chisholm Paved The Way For Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has cemented herself in history, earning more than enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination. But before Clinton’s historic moment, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm paved the way with her presidential campaign in 1972. (newsone.com – Dr. E. Faye Williams)

