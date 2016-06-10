NEWS ROUNDUP: TV One To Air Muhammad Ali’s Funeral…AND MORE

As loved ones and fans of Muhammad Ali gather to say their final goodbyes during a memorial service in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, several television networks will deliver live coverage of the ceremony. TV One, BET, and Bounce TV have announced they all will air Ali’s memorial. News One Now host Roland Martin will cover the funeral from Washington D.C., along with guest panelists who will reflect on Ali’s legacy. (newsone.com – NewsOne Staff)

