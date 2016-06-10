Attending a High School Graduation Today? The First Family Will Be As Well

Malia Obama was just 10 years old and longing for a promised puppy when her family moved into the White House. (via: Chicago Tribune)

She’s marked plenty of life’s milestones over the past seven years while growing up in the public eye: getting and shedding braces, learning to drive, making college tours, even spending brief stints away from her family. She will celebrate a big milestone Friday when she graduates from her private Washington high school, diploma in hand and the world at her feet.

What’s next? Malia is taking a year for herself before enrolling at Harvard in the fall of 2017.

Neither Obama nor his wife, Michelle, has said what Malia has planned for her “gap year.” But delaying the start of college could keep her close to her tight-knit family as it prepares for another big transition early next year: the end of Obama’s ground-breaking presidency. The Obamas plan to stick around Washington for several years after the president leaves office so Sasha can finish high school here.

