Prominent Christian Leaders Weigh In On Consulting Horoscopes & Other Cosmic Entities

While many people rely on horoscopes for direction regarding the future, pastors Billy Graham and John Piper have urged Christians to look to God alone for guidance and highlighted the dangers of dealing with supra-normal spirits to get knowledge and power. (via: Leah Marieann Klett – The Gospel Herald)

Graham, the 97-year-old founder of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared his thoughts in a column for the Kansas City Star on Wednesday.

While God created the stars and the universe, the Baptist pastor contends that followers of Christ should not use these cosmic entities for guidance, whether it’s horoscopes, osery, omens, or magic.

READ: Billy Graham Says It Is A ‘Sin’ To Criticize Your Pastor

“God did make the stars (as well as everything else in the universe), but He intended them to be a witness to His power and glory, not as a means to guide us or foretell the future,” the evangelical leader writes.

He references Deuteronomy 18:9-13, in which God refers to such practices as detestable, abhorrent, loathsome, and forbids His people from engaging with them.

ALSO: Does Anyone Ever Ask About Your Hope? [[Video Sermon]]

Another prominent Christian leader, John Piper, also shared his thoughts on dabbling with cosmic entities in an earlier blog post shared on DesiringGod.org.

“When the word of Christ captures a person’s mind and heart, all involvement with magical arts goes,” he argues. “It is Jesus versus the occult; you cannot have both.”

MORE

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!