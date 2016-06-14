Adam Levine Offers To Pay For Christina Grimmie Funeral

Adam Levine is offering to pay for funeral expenses for “Voice” contestant Christina Grimmie, who was tragically killed by a gunman during an autograph signing Friday. (huffingtonpost.com – Karli Bendlin)

Also See:

https://praise1027detroit.com/572791/coping-with-grief-and-loss-understanding-the-grieving-process/

https://praise1027detroit.com/31762/how-to-cope-with-tragedy-grief/

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!