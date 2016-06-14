11-Hour Standoff Ends With An Empty Home In Redford

Stemming from a domestic situation, police in Redford believed a man barricaded himself in his Redford home Saturday morning and shut the neighborhood down for 11-hours. (via: ClickonDetroit.com – Nick Monacelli & John Steckroth)

The wife of the man said an argument and fight started after she told her husband she wanted a divorce after about six weeks of marriage. After firing tear gas canisters into the home and using a robot to try and find the man, the home was found empty late Saturday morning. The husband had apparently left the home before police arrived. (MORE)

