The One iOS Upgrade I Could’ve Used Yesterday

I walked around a huge parking lot looking for my car and then I read this from Apple Insider‘s Neil Hughes:

Forgetting where you parked could soon be an issue of the past, thanks to a new feature in Apple’s upcoming iOS 10 that automatically remembers where your car is located.

The new feature, first discovered by AppleInsider reader Ophir, notifies a user that their vehicle is parked and drops a pin on a map in its location. Users can get directions to their parked car, or edit the location to pinpoint it more accurately. (MORE)

