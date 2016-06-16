CLOSE
Pulse
Pooch Hall’s Daughter Beats The Odds By Graduating From High School With Cerebral Palsy

Most of you know Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis, the loving, pro-footballer boyfriend on the hit show The Game, but did you know in real life he’s a huge family man?

The 39-year-old actor shares four children with his wife, Linda Baptista, and the couple recently celebrated their 18-year-old daughter Djanai’s graduation from high school. Even though every student and parent is proud of that achievement, it’s even more special because Djanai has cerebral palsy. (newsone.com – Keyaira Kelly)

Pooch Hall

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Diddy Speaks At Howard University’s Graduation Ceremony
12 photos

 

