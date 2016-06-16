Have a Passion for Dance & Christ? Check This Out!

Had the awesome opportunity to talk to Kevin LeVar about his performance at this years The El Olam Center for Dance and Arts 2-Day Dance Intensive brought to you by Lin and Yolanda Rountree. This marks their 4th year presenting this area’s finest intensive focusing on the art of Praise Dancing. I also have a sneak peek of Kevin’s new single, “I Will Restore” and the story behind the song.
Check it out here:
And Here’s All The information
SEE: Oh No Livre! Praise Detroit told Kirk Franklin No More Milly Rock [Dance Off Challenge Video] & Writer Goes From MTV Dancer To Bible Scholar
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!