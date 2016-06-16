Have a Passion for Dance & Christ? Check This Out!

Had the awesome opportunity to talk to Kevin LeVar about his performance at this years The El Olam Center for Dance and Arts 2-Day Dance Intensive brought to you by Lin and Yolanda Rountree. This marks their 4th year presenting this area’s finest intensive focusing on the art of Praise Dancing. I also have a sneak peek of Kevin’s new single, “I Will Restore” and the story behind the song.

Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/06/kevin-levar-el-olam-center.mp3

And Here’s All The information

