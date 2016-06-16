CLOSE
Spend More At Restaurants Than Grocery Stores? You’re Not Alone

How often do you cook at home? Apparently not much. Martha C. White – Time.com says, generations of Americans who gathered around a kitchen table for home-cooked meals would be puzzled by the way we eat today: As of last year, we now spend more on food at restaurants than we do on supermarket groceries—a reversal of a decades-old pattern.

Spending on food in both categories is up in recent years. But retail sales at eating establishments have grown much faster. Find Out Why Here

Also: 5 BBQ Sauce Recipes For Every Type Of Meat From Chef Dee Lawyne &  Slow Cooker Loaded Potato Soup

