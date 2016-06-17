Michelle Obama’s Advice for Women: ‘Get to Know Ourselves’

Woman, know thyself. That was the advice first lady Michelle Obama had for women as she spoke with Oprah Winfrey during the White House’s first United State of Women summit this week.

During an afternoon session at the Washington Convention Center, Oprah Winfrey talked to the first lady about issues of self-esteem, saying, “I’ve interviewed thousands of people, most of them women, and I would say that the root of every dysfunction I’ve ever encountered, every problem has been some sense of a lacking of self-value or of self-worth.” (theroot.com – Lauren Victoria Burke)

