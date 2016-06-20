Author/Poet J. Ivy’s New Book & Initiative Addresses The Impact Of An Absent Father

Award-winning poet and author J. Ivy’s new book addresses an all too familiar story of how the absence of a father has an impact on a child’s life even through adulthood.

In Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain, Ivy not only addresses the void of growing up without a father, the poet offers his own story as a blueprint to help others heal from that pain. (newsone.com – NewsOne Staff)

