CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Getting Your Phone Locked Up Before Concerts… Good Idea or Nah?

1 reads
Leave a comment

If it bugs you that people are videotaping while you’re enjoying a concert you’re not alone. Check out this story I found on one company doing something about it from Washington Post’s Geoff Edger. ~Randi 

Benji Spanier nods and spreads and tells fans waiting in line Alicia Keys’ concert is a “phone-free event.” And that doesn’t mean airplane mode. Spanier holds a gray, rubbery pouch in his hand. Your phone goes in here, he says, and then we lock it.

Hands filming a concert

Source: Cesare Andrea Ferrari / Getty

What?” one fan grumbles.

Quickly, Spanier adds an important addendum.

You keep the locked pouch and if you need to use your phone, you can just come outside and he can quickly unlock it.

The pouch, created by San Francisco-based Yondr has been brought in for special moments. Yondr’s founder, Graham Dugoni, says the pouch serves two purposes. The artist can try out new material without worrying about it being leaked and fans will also realize that they actually enjoy a show more without constantly filming, texting and Tweeting.

“If you haven’t been to a phone-free show, you just don’t know what you’re missing,” he says. “There’s something about living in real life that can’t be replicated.”

<PAGE TWO>

ALSO: How Many Times A Day Do You Unlock Your iPhone?Survey Says: On A Typical Morning 73% Check The Phone Before Spiritual Disciplines

Social Media Junkies: Stars Who Can’t Seem To Put Their Phone Down!
22 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

concert goers , Geoff Edgar , Graham Dugoni , videotaping during concerts , Washington Post , Yondr

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close