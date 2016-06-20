Getting Your Phone Locked Up Before Concerts… Good Idea or Nah?

If it bugs you that people are videotaping while you’re enjoying a concert you’re not alone. Check out this story I found on one company doing something about it from Washington Post’s Geoff Edger. ~Randi

Benji Spanier nods and spreads and tells fans waiting in line Alicia Keys’ concert is a “phone-free event.” And that doesn’t mean airplane mode. Spanier holds a gray, rubbery pouch in his hand. Your phone goes in here, he says, and then we lock it.

What?” one fan grumbles.

Quickly, Spanier adds an important addendum.

You keep the locked pouch and if you need to use your phone, you can just come outside and he can quickly unlock it.

The pouch, created by San Francisco-based Yondr has been brought in for special moments. Yondr’s founder, Graham Dugoni, says the pouch serves two purposes. The artist can try out new material without worrying about it being leaked and fans will also realize that they actually enjoy a show more without constantly filming, texting and Tweeting.

“If you haven’t been to a phone-free show, you just don’t know what you’re missing,” he says. “There’s something about living in real life that can’t be replicated.”

<PAGE TWO>

ALSO: How Many Times A Day Do You Unlock Your iPhone? & Survey Says: On A Typical Morning 73% Check The Phone Before Spiritual Disciplines

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!