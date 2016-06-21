Son Collapses in Tears at Funeral of Mother Who Protected Him From Bullets in Orlando

Brenda Lee Marquez-McCool was dancing with her son Isaiah Henderson at Pulse nightclub when shots rang out over the blaring music. Instead of running away, McCool threw herself on her son, shielding him from the deadly bullets fired by shooter Omar Mateen. She saved his life, but lost her own. (abcnewsgo.com – Matthew Claiborne)

