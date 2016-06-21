Detroit’s Own KEM: ‘The Families In Flint Still Need Our Assistance’ [[INTERVIEW]]

Recording Artist KEM announced fundraising and water collection efforts for Flint in conjunction with his Friday/Saturday Concerts ( June 24/25) at Chene Park to assist with the ongoing Flint Water Crisis.

KEM and Chene Park have partnered to donate $5.00 from each concert ticket sold to The Salvation Army of Genesee County Emergency Assistance Fund.

Also, concert goers are encouraged to bring bottled water donations to the entrance of Chene Park on show day, which will be donated to Flint collection efforts. Volunteers will be collecting water donations from 12:30pm until 8:30pm at The Salvation Army truck near the Chene Park box office.

I talked to KEM about his ongoing effort to help families in Flint and his love of Chene Park. Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/06/kem-water-flint.mp3

Additionally, fans can text a donation to KEM4FLINT to 80802. All funds collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Genesee County to help with emergency assistance during Flint’s water crisis. And by the way, fans who text-to-donate today will be eligible to win two (2) premium tickets to the concert, along with backstage passes to meet KEM after the show. The winner will be randomly selected and will be notified on Wednesday, June 22.

ALSO SEE: Detroit’s Own Kem Commemorates 25 Years Of Sobriety & Did Kem Just Take A Praise Break In The Middle Of His Show? YUP!

InterludesLIVE: Kem Serenades The Atlanta Crowd & Leaves The Ladies Screaming For More 25 photos Launch gallery InterludesLIVE: Kem Serenades The Atlanta Crowd & Leaves The Ladies Screaming For More 1. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 1 of 25 2. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 2 of 25 3. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 3 of 25 4. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 4 of 25 5. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 5 of 25 6. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 6 of 25 7. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 7 of 25 8. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 8 of 25 9. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 9 of 25 10. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 10 of 25 11. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 11 of 25 12. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 12 of 25 13. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 13 of 25 14. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 14 of 25 15. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 15 of 25 16. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 16 of 25 17. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 17 of 25 18. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 18 of 25 19. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 19 of 25 20. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 20 of 25 21. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 21 of 25 22. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 22 of 25 23. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 23 of 25 24. 147a9976 24 of 25 25. Kem Performs On HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading InterludesLIVE: Kem Serenades The Atlanta Crowd & Leaves The Ladies Screaming For More InterludesLIVE: Kem Serenades The Atlanta Crowd & Leaves The Ladies Screaming For More

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!