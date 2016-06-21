CLOSE
Detroit’s Own KEM: ‘The Families In Flint Still Need Our Assistance’ [[INTERVIEW]]

Recording Artist KEM announced fundraising and water collection efforts for Flint in conjunction with his Friday/Saturday Concerts ( June 24/25) at Chene Park to assist with the ongoing Flint Water Crisis.

KEM and Chene Park have partnered to donate $5.00 from each concert ticket sold to The Salvation Army of Genesee County Emergency Assistance Fund.

Also, concert goers are encouraged to bring bottled water donations to the entrance of Chene Park on show day, which will be donated to Flint collection efforts. Volunteers will be collecting water donations from 12:30pm until 8:30pm at The Salvation Army truck near the Chene Park box office.

KEM

KEM

I talked to KEM about his ongoing effort to help families in Flint and his love of Chene Park. Check it out here:

Additionally, fans can text a donation to KEM4FLINT to 80802. All funds collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Genesee County to help with emergency assistance during Flint’s water crisis. And by the way, fans who text-to-donate today will be eligible to win two (2) premium tickets to the concert, along with backstage passes to meet KEM after the show. The winner will be randomly selected and will be notified on Wednesday, June 22.

