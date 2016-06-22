Iowa Republican Lawmaker Wants To Block Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Apparently there’s one outspoken GOP congressman who doesn’t want to replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) filed a measure that would block the Treasury Department from spending money to redesign paper money or coin currency, the Huffington Post reports. King hopes his addendum will be attached to a wider bill that addresses overall Treasury funding. (newsone.com – Charise Frazier)

