Freddie Gray Case: Closing Arguments Complete, Verdict Expected Thursday in Caesar Goodson Jr. Trial

Closing arguments were made Monday in the trial of Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the driver of the van that carried Freddie Gray in April 2015. Goodson faces the most serious charges out of the six officers connected to Gray’s death. (theroot.com – Ericka Blount Danois)

