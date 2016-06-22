Michigan Attorney General Sues 3 Companies Over Flint Water Crisis

Attorney General Bill Schuette on Wednesday sued three companies he claims contributed to the Flint water contamination crisis.

Schuette filed the civil lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against Veolia North America, Lockwood Andrews & Newnam (LAN) and the Leo A. Daly Co. (@detroitnews)

The suit alleges that actions and omissions by the companies, each hired by Flint at various points, allowed pipe corrosion and lead to leach into the municipal water supply after the city began using river water in April 2014. (via: The Detroit News – Jonathan Oosting)

