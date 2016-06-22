CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Michigan Attorney General Sues 3 Companies Over Flint Water Crisis

0 reads
Leave a comment

Attorney General Bill Schuette on Wednesday sued three companies he claims contributed to the Flint water contamination crisis.

Schuette filed the civil lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against Veolia North America, Lockwood Andrews & Newnam (LAN) and the Leo A. Daly Co. (@detroitnews)

The suit alleges that actions and omissions by the companies, each hired by Flint at various points, allowed pipe corrosion and lead to leach into the municipal water supply after the city began using river water in April 2014. (via: The Detroit News – Jonathan Oosting)

MORE

ALSO: Beyonce Helped Raise Over $82,000 For Flint, MI Residents & Detroit’s Own KEM: ‘The Families In Flint Still Need Our Assistance’ [[INTERVIEW]]

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis
4 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Flint Water Crisis , Law Suits , MI Attorney General Bill Shuette

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close