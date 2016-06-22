New Little Caesars Headquarters’ Glass Design May Make You Crave Pizza

The planned Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. headquarters along Woodward Avenue is expected to feature a unique formed-glass exterior that should make it a signature building in Detroit’s downtown core. (Crain’s Detroit Business – By Kirk Pinho and Bill Shea)
The facade of the 234,000-square-foot Little Caesars Global Resource Center will be made out of glass shaped in 14-foot-tall triangles that look like pizza slices, an homage to the third-largest pizza chain in the country that helped produce the Ilitch family fortune.
In the end, the building is expected to house up to 700 Little Caesars employees by 2018, with other workers remaining in the current Fox Theatre headquarters. The two buildings would be connected by a seventh-floor bridge.
