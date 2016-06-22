CLOSE
Detroit
Home

New Little Caesars Headquarters’ Glass Design May Make You Crave Pizza

0 reads
Leave a comment

The planned Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. headquarters along Woodward Avenue is expected to feature a unique formed-glass exterior that should make it a signature building in Detroit’s downtown core. (Crain’s Detroit Business – By Kirk Pinho and Bill Shea)

The facade of the 234,000-square-foot Little Caesars Global Resource Center will be made out of glass shaped in 14-foot-tall triangles that look like pizza slices, an homage to the third-largest pizza chain in the country that helped produce the Ilitch family fortune.

In the end, the building is expected to house up to 700 Little Caesars employees by 2018, with other workers remaining in the current Fox Theatre headquarters. The two buildings would be connected by a seventh-floor bridge.

(MORE HERE)

ALSO: Banana Pudding Dessert Pizza & Pizza Potato Skins Recipe

Don't Break The Bank: Recipes For Cheap Eats For Your Summer Travel

11 photos Launch gallery

Don't Break The Bank: Recipes For Cheap Eats For Your Summer Travel

Continue reading Don’t Break The Bank: Recipes For Cheap Eats For Your Summer Travel

Don't Break The Bank: Recipes For Cheap Eats For Your Summer Travel

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Little Caesars , Little Caesars Headquarters , Olympia Entertainment

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close