House Democrats Hold Sit-In on Gun Control [[PICS INSIDE]]

From NBC NEWS: Rep. John Lewis, one of the last living icons of civil disobedience during the civil rights movement, was leading a sit-in on the House floor Wednesday in an effort to force a vote on gun control.

“Now is the time for us to find a way to dramatize it, to make it real,” Lewis, D-Ga., said. “We have to occupy the floor of the House until there is action.”

I’m on the House floor with @repjohnlewis & Dems staging a sit-in to demand action on commonsense gun legislation pic.twitter.com/byIivby5gG — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) June 22, 2016

After the worst mass shooting in US history, Congress still refuses to act. We’ll be here until that changes. pic.twitter.com/kKcTbKFSuY — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) June 22, 2016

Lewis and roughly 40 House Democrats stood briefly to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as a couple dozen visitors in the gallery looked on. Details Still Developing. (MORE HERE)

