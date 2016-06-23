Registration open for Metro Detroit Youth Day

Registration is under way for the 24th annual Metro Detroit Youth Day, which is expected to draw about 35,000 children and teens to Belle Isle.The free event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 13, is the region’s largest single-day youth event with 1,600 volunteers and 350 community partners. (freep.com – Lauren Pankin)

