CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Registration open for Metro Detroit Youth Day

0 reads
Leave a comment

Registration is under way for the 24th annual Metro Detroit Youth Day, which is expected to draw about 35,000 children and teens to Belle Isle.The free event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 13,  is the region’s largest single-day youth event with 1,600 volunteers and 350 community partners. (freep.com – Lauren Pankin)

Students Raising Their Hands to Answer Questions

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

 

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

5 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

Continue reading Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence

 

 

 

Also See: 

The Urban Kids Fishing Derby Looks To Reconnect Youth To The Great Outdoors

Mayor Duggan, leaders kick off effort to provide 8,000 summer jobs to Detroit’s youth

 

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

City Of Detroit , detroit pistons , Lauren Pankin , Metro Youth Day , youth

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close