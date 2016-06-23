CLOSE
Map: 2016 metro Detroit farmers market guide

Metro Detroit is home to a bountiful array of farmers markets. Market hours and days listed are subject to change. Some markets have special event days that take place in lieu of the market. It’s best to call ahead. Many markets are closed for the Fourth of July holiday and Labor Day this year. Websites are listed when possible, but many markets also update on Facebook. (freep.com – Susan Selasky)

