Supreme Court Deadlocked On Immigration, Blocking President’s Deportation Relief Plan

According to the Huffington Post, The Supreme Court couldn’t reach a majority for or against President Barack Obama’s plan to defer deportation for millions today, effectively leaving his executive actions on hold and undocumented immigrants in limbo.
Supreme Court deadlocks on immigration, leaving Obama’s deportation relief plan in limbo https://t.co/PiboOn2JV2 pic.twitter.com/G3vb7tFnbN
— Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) June 23, 2016
In a one-sentence ruling, the justices simply said, “The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided court” — a sign that the court was sharply at odds along ideological lines.
The split decision means a lower court ruling that effectively blocked the program will stand, and no national precedent will be set as to whether the president acted within the law when he announced them in November 2014. (MORE)
ALSO: Will The Supreme Court Strike Down Historical Precedent In Review Of Obama’s Order On Immigration? & President Obama Announces That June 2016 Is African-American Music Appreciation Month
BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time
