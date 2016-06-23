Supreme Court Deadlocked On Immigration, Blocking President’s Deportation Relief Plan

According to the Huffington Post, The Supreme Court couldn’t reach a majority for or against President Barack Obama’s plan to defer deportation for millions today, effectively leaving his executive actions on hold and undocumented immigrants in limbo.

Supreme Court deadlocks on immigration, leaving Obama’s deportation relief plan in limbo https://t.co/PiboOn2JV2 pic.twitter.com/G3vb7tFnbN — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) June 23, 2016

In a one-sentence ruling, the justices simply said, “The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided court” — a sign that the court was sharply at odds along ideological lines.

The split decision means a lower court ruling that effectively blocked the program will stand, and no national precedent will be set as to whether the president acted within the law when he announced them in November 2014. (MORE)

