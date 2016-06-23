CLOSE
“Greenleaf” Delivers OWN’s Strongest Series Premiere Last Night, But What’s That About ‘Triumph?’ [[VIDEO]]

Greenleaf, the church drama which counts network head Oprah Winfrey among its cast, debuted with just over three million viewers on Tuesday night. The drama also nabbed a 2.2 rating among OWN’s key demographic of women 25-54. (via: HollywoodInsider.com)

But was there a bit of shade thrown at Detroit’s “Triumph Church?” A viewer caught the reference last night… check it out at :51 and you decide:

ALSO SEE: Greenleaf Stars And Creators Talks Christianity And Controversy & Deborah Joy Winans: A ‘Hint’ Of Reality To OWN’s New “Greenleaf”

