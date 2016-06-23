Democrats End House Sit-in After 25-Hours [[VIDEO]]

After almost 26 hours of demanding a vote on gun laws, Democrats yielded the floor from their “no bill, no break” sit-in on Thursday. Backed by opposing Republicans, Speaker Paul Ryan called the act a “publicity stunt” and adjourned the House until July 5th. (Twitter Moments)

This is not over. We have more work to do. Keep the faith and keep your eyes on the prize. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/foDbRgoUnO — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) June 23, 2016

ALSO: House Democrats Hold Sit-In on Gun Control [[PICS INSIDE]] & Congressman John Lewis Leads Sit-In on the House Floor until Gun Legislation is Passed [VIDEO]

