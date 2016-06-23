CLOSE
Democrats End House Sit-in After 25-Hours [[VIDEO]]

After almost 26 hours of demanding a vote on gun laws, Democrats yielded the floor from their “no bill, no break” sit-in on Thursday. Backed by opposing Republicans, Speaker Paul Ryan called the act a “publicity stunt” and adjourned the House until July 5th. (Twitter Moments)

Democrats , Gun Control , Gun Laws , House Democrats , Sit-in

