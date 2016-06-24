CLOSE
How Black Communities Could Better Help Sickle Cell Patients

Imagine holding a cube of ice with no way to relinquish it, or being unable to remove a knife that’s constantly piercing an open wound.

These are some of the ways Marie Ojiambo described the “excruciating” pain of suffering from sickle cell disease, a disorder that causes red blood cells to change shape in ways that block proper blood flow and oxygen from traveling throughout the body. There are millions of black people around the world who are disproportionately affected by this disease. (huffingtonpost.com – Lilly Workneh)

Stethoscope and EKG Representing Cardiac Checkup

Source: Getty

 

 

