Sickle Cell Disease: Learn More, Support & Get Involved

Today, I talked to Annie Womack, Executive Director, Ohio Sickle Cell and Health Association about learning, getting tested and getting involved with our local Sickle Cell Associations. Also, if you have the disease or the trait… getting on the registry and why it’s so important:

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/06/annie-womack-sickle-cell-interview.mp3

To Sign up for the Registry, Click Here~~> Get Connected Registry

ALSO: How Black Communities Could Better Help Sickle Cell Patients & Sickle Cell Facts

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!