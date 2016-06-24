Sickle Cell Disease: Learn More, Support & Get Involved

1 reads Leave a comment
Today, I talked to Annie Womack, Executive Director, Ohio Sickle Cell and Health Association about learning, getting tested and getting involved with our local Sickle Cell Associations. Also, if you have the disease or the trait… getting on the registry and why it’s so important:
Listen Here:
To Sign up for the Registry, Click Here~~> Get Connected Registry
ALSO: How Black Communities Could Better Help Sickle Cell Patients & Sickle Cell Facts
