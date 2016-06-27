Sheila E. Is Moved to Tears After Delivering Powerful Prince Tribute at BET Awards 2016

It’s safe to say Sheila E. made Prince proud tonight. After an evening filled with musical tributes, it was Prince’s former fiance who helped end the show with one unforgettable performance.

Behind the drums, Sheila E immediately got the crowd on its feet as an entire band joined her in a medley of Prince hits. Featuring classic dance moves, sounds of the trumpet and plenty of energy, viewers immediately felt like they were experiencing a Prince-approved performance. (eonline.com – Mike Vulpo)

Also See:

