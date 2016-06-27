Kwame Kilpatrick’s Request For New Trial Denied By Supreme Court

According to WXYZ.com, the Supreme Court has denied former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s request for a new trial.

A federal jury convicted Kilpatrick of racketeering, bribery, and other corruption charges back in 2013. The ex-mayor is serving a 28 year prison sentence.

Kilpatrick can still try a habeas claim (A prisoner or other detainee can go before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.), but he’ll have to pay for that himself.

