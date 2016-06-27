CLOSE
*Sigh* Facebook Privacy Hoax Is Back With A Twist!

The internet is full of hoax after hoax and fake story after fake story that millions of people end up falling for and believing. Some get a kick out of it and find it humorous when their little ruse ends up going viral, but it happens more often than one may think. What happens even more often is repeated trickery, and the Facebook Privacy Notice hoax is making the rounds again, with people believing that posting a status will keep them from having to pay a fee. (The Inquisitr – Danny Cox)

Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty

The Facebook Privacy Notice hoax has been around for years now, and everyone keeps falling for it and recycling it around social media. This time, there is actual pricing thrown into the status update, as apparently the new “price grid” has been released by Facebook so you know what you’ll pay for each level.

This is a hoax… but if you want to believe it, I have a bridge to Canada I’d like to sell ya! ~Randi 

Facebook just released their price grid for membership. $9.99 per month for gold member services, $6.99 per month for silver member services, $3.99 per month for bronze member services, free if you copy and paste this message before midnight tonight. When you sign on tomorrow morning you will be…prompted for payment info…It is official it was even on the news. Facebook will start charging due to the new profile changes. If you copy this on your wall your icon will turn blue and Facebook will be free for you. Please pass this message on if not your account will be deleted if you do not pay.

