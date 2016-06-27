Twelfth Street Food Pantry: Collecting Bikes for the Homeless

The Twelfth Street Food Pantry asks, “Have you thought of what it is to not have any access to transportation at all? The homeless are faced with this issue daily.”
A bike can provide the transportation, the freedom to:
- Obtain housing/shelter
- Access to food
- Apply and get to and from a job
- Get to medical assistance
- Obtain educational improvement and training
So in order to help they are asking that we help them reach their goal to get 300 bikes in good riding condition that will be provided to homeless residents and homeless on identified streets of the city of Detroit.
Bring your bikes in good riding condition to:
Twelfth Street Missionary Baptist Church
1840 Midland
Detroit, MI. 48221
July 9, 2016; 10:00am –2:00pm
Call: (313) 397 9093 or E-Mail: twelfthstreetfoodpantry@Comcast.net to arrange delivery or pick-up prior to July 9, 2016.
For more information or to make donations log onto: twelfthstreetfoodpantry.org
You know you have one or two in your garage so donate today! ~Randi
