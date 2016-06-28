CLOSE
Downtown Detroit ooh, aahs at massive fireworks display

A mammoth display of colorful fireworks exploded over the skies of downtown Detroit’s riverfront Monday night with tens of thousands watching the fiery spectacle from the U.S. and Canada.

“I love it. It’s great,” said Donald Jones, 56, of Roseville, who came with his wife and 5-year-old son and was among the throngs of people set up on Woodward next to Jefferson.

As he spoke, blasts of red-lit fireworks sent loud booms echoing through cheering crowds. (freep.com – Daniel Bethencourt)

Fourth of July Fireworks in Denver 2014

Source: Daniel Petty / Getty

 

 

 

 

Fireworks Safety 101: How To Prevent Injury

 

 

 

 

4th of July , Detroit River , Downtown Detroit , ford fireworks

