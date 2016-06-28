CLOSE
Teen who offers to carry groceries for food has his life changed by the Internet

The lives of a 16-year old boy and his mother have been changed forever after a chance encounter with a kind stranger. Matt White of Memphis met Chauncy Black when Black approached him at a Kroger’s grocery store.

Chauncy asked if he could carry White’s groceries in exchange for a package of glazed doughnuts. White said yes, but instead of just getting doughnuts, he took Chauncy on a shopping spree where they bought everything from soap and toothbrushes to food.

It was during the shopping that Chauncy shared his story with White. (thegrio.com – Staff)

Camden, New Jersey

Source: (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) / Getty

 

 

