Teen who offers to carry groceries for food has his life changed by the Internet

The lives of a 16-year old boy and his mother have been changed forever after a chance encounter with a kind stranger. Matt White of Memphis met Chauncy Black when Black approached him at a Kroger’s grocery store.

Chauncy asked if he could carry White’s groceries in exchange for a package of glazed doughnuts. White said yes, but instead of just getting doughnuts, he took Chauncy on a shopping spree where they bought everything from soap and toothbrushes to food.

It was during the shopping that Chauncy shared his story with White. (thegrio.com – Staff)

