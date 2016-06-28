Pastor Shirley Caesar On Receiving A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

via: Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

Pastor Shirley Caesar chats with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new album, “Fill This House.” She says she’s “fighting the good fight of faith and winning,” and talks about being in the game for over 50 years of music and 40 albums. She talks about all of the guest appearances on the album, including Hezekiah Walker to Anthony Hamilton.

Plus, Pastor Shirley Caesar talks about how it feels to be honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame! Click on the audio play to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

ALSO: Pastor Shirley Caesar, ‘I Don’t Ever Want To Mar The Name Of Jesus’ [[Video]]