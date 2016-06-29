CLOSE
Homepage lead
Home

James Fortune Talks To 700 Club Journalist For A Transparent Interview [[VIDEO CLIP]]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Grammy Award nominated gospel artist James Fortune who is known for chart-topping gospel radio classics such as “I Believe” and “I Trust You” sat down with “The 700 Club” television program Tuesday to discuss the domestic abuse charges that rocked his household and shocked the gospel music industry two years ago. (via: TheBelleReport & CBN)

2015 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“For the first time, I am sitting down to answer questions about the painful events that unfolded in my life two years ago and the road to healing,” says Fortune who sat down with veteran CBN journalist Efrem Graham for an exclusive interview about the domestic abuse charges, jail time and his path back to healing. “Being abusive is a choice,” he tells Graham in the explosive segment. “It’s not a mistake. It’s something that you choose to do when you know it’s wrong and you do it anyway.” Graham says the interview, “Will touch hurting people like never before.”

Here’s a Clip:

(FOR MORE CLICK HERE)

ALSO: James Fortune reveals what he needs help with from God

The 2016 BET Celebration of Gospel [PHOTOS]
Tamela Mann and David Mann
20 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

CBN , Cheryl Fortune , domestic violence , Efrem Graham , James Fortune

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close