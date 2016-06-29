James Fortune Talks To 700 Club Journalist For A Transparent Interview [[VIDEO CLIP]]

Grammy Award nominated gospel artist James Fortune who is known for chart-topping gospel radio classics such as “I Believe” and “I Trust You” sat down with “The 700 Club” television program Tuesday to discuss the domestic abuse charges that rocked his household and shocked the gospel music industry two years ago. (via: TheBelleReport & CBN)

“For the first time, I am sitting down to answer questions about the painful events that unfolded in my life two years ago and the road to healing,” says Fortune who sat down with veteran CBN journalist Efrem Graham for an exclusive interview about the domestic abuse charges, jail time and his path back to healing. “Being abusive is a choice,” he tells Graham in the explosive segment. “It’s not a mistake. It’s something that you choose to do when you know it’s wrong and you do it anyway.” Graham says the interview, “Will touch hurting people like never before.”

Here’s a Clip:

(FOR MORE CLICK HERE)

ALSO: James Fortune reveals what he needs help with from God

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!