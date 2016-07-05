Erica Campbell On ‘Greenleaf’: ‘Bring Your Junk To Church…We Don’t Do Everything Right’ [[VIDEO]]

(via: Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com)

Multiple award winning Gospel sensation and newly minted host of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell stopped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show and chatted about doing radio and her thoughts on the controversial OWN drama Greenleaf.

