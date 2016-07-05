CLOSE
First-Ever Apple TV App Streaming Top Faith Films Announced

The world’s largest library of Christian and family films — the booming movie category — now is a single click away with ChristianCinema.com’s release of the first-ever Apple TV streaming app for families of faith. (via: BlackChristianNews.com)

Assorted Mac Product Shoots

Source: MacFormat Magazine / Getty

“Curated from top Christian filmmakers, all these titles in one place is a cinema rarity,“ said Bobby Downes, founder and CEO of Christian Cinema, which weekly adds the latest dramas, documentaries, short films, educational videos and more. “For a big swath of consumers, this is very big news.“

“Movie watching just got social again,” Downes said. “The Apple TV and Roku apps bring faith-and-family content to the big screen to share as a family.  And we’re talking newest and latest releases before they go to subscription platforms.” (MORE)

App;e TV , Black Christian News , Christian Cinema

