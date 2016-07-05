First-Ever Apple TV App Streaming Top Faith Films Announced

The world’s largest library of Christian and family films — the booming movie category — now is a single click away with ChristianCinema.com’s release of the first-ever Apple TV streaming app for families of faith. (via: BlackChristianNews.com)

“Curated from top Christian filmmakers, all these titles in one place is a cinema rarity,“ said Bobby Downes, founder and CEO of Christian Cinema, which weekly adds the latest dramas, documentaries, short films, educational videos and more. “For a big swath of consumers, this is very big news.“

“Movie watching just got social again,” Downes said. “The Apple TV and Roku apps bring faith-and-family content to the big screen to share as a family. And we’re talking newest and latest releases before they go to subscription platforms.” (MORE)

ALSO: James Fortune Talks To 700 Club Journalist For A Transparent Interview [[VIDEO CLIP]] & Deborah Joy Winans: A ‘Hint’ Of Reality To OWN’s New “Greenleaf”

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!