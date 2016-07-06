Everyone Is Searching For Sasha Obama’s Twitter Account

President Obama hit the campaign trail with Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, and during his speech, he left people wondering about one thing. Does Sasha Obama really tweet? (theroot.com – Yesha Callahan)

Also See:

People Are Upset About Sasha and Malia Obama’s 20K State Dinner Dresses

Michelle Obama Shares A Personal Story About Sasha [[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]]

Follow @BigToneTheCEO Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!